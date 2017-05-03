× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly setting ex-girlfriend’s belongings on fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend’s belongings on fire.

On April 18, officers were called to the 6900 block of London Way after a woman told dispatchers that her ex-boyfriend set her apartment on fire.

The victim told officers that when she arrived home from work, a maintenance worker was fixing her door. The worker told her that it had been kicked in while she was away.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim went inside and found that her mattress, some papers and a few pieces of clothing had been burned. She also told police that her home had been ransacked.

She said that two televisions and a laptop were broken, the couch had been cut, her kitchen table had been flipped over and two lamps were thrown on the ground.

According to the affidavit, she said that she knew her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Kemari Pratt, had caused the damage. The victim told police that she had text messages from him saying that he was going to “burn her belongings.”

The victim also said that Pratt “threatened to beat her if she contacted police.”

Pratt was arrested on one complaint of first-degree arson.