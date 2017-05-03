× Oklahoma Democrats vow to oppose bill that calls for cigarette, gas tax

OKLAHOMA CITY – A measure that would increase the tax on cigarettes and gasoline is expected to be heard by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House minority leader Scott Inman held a press conference Wednesday morning just before session started, vowing to oppose HB 2365 which would raise cigarette and gas taxes.

House Bill 2365 calls for a $1.50 per pack tax on cigarettes and a 6 cent per gallon tax on gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition to those taxes, House Bill 2365 would also eliminate several oil gross production tax incentives.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission estimates a revenue gain of about $215 million from the gas and cigarette taxes.

On Wednesday, Inman accused Republicans of playing political games by lumping the two issues in the same bill.

Inman said Democrats have said all along they will consider the cigarette tax if Republicans would consider raising the gross production tax on oil and gas companies.

In the past, the Democrats have said instead of taxing drivers, their plan would raise the gross production tax on oil companies to 5 percent. Right now, the rate in Oklahoma is 2 percent, compared to Texas at 7 percent and North Dakota at around 10 percent.

Since that hasn’t happened, Inman said not one Democrat would vote in favor of HB 2365.

“To me, to not tax oil and gas companies at 5 percent and then to pay for that with raising gasoline taxes at the pump is immoral, and I think it’s something that should be fought not only by Democrats but by Republicans as well,” Rep. Eric Proctor told NewsChannel 4 last month .

On Monday, Gov. Mary Fallin called out the party after the five Democratic members on the Appropriations and Budget committee voted against the bill.

“I am disappointed the House Democrats on the Joint Appropriations and Budget Committee voted against the cigarette and gasoline revenue measure to help fund education, public safety, health and infrastructure,” said Gov. Mary Fallin. “They have said they want to fix our large budget shortfall, but where’s the vote? The people of Oklahoma want solutions to the problems our state is facing. It’s time to put aside partisanship to solve our problems.”