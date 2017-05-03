Oklahoma man arrested for animal cruelty following Facebook post depicting brutal death of dog
PERRY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested for animal cruelty following the brutal death of a dog.
Police in Perry, Okla. started investigating John Samuel Hise Sr. after a Facebook post depicting what appears to be the brutal death of a dog went viral over the weekend.
“What or who is next I (sic) on a role today,” Hise stated in the post.
Officers located Hise Wednesday morning and arrested him on accusations of cruelty to animals, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and possessing a weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony.
“Perry Police Department will not tolerate any forms of animal cruelty,” a Facebook post from the department stated.
Hise was booked into the Noble County Jail.