Police release more information on shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released more information on the shooting that left one dead and one injured in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:35 Tuesday, police were called to a shooting near S.W. 39th and Brookline Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Humberto Melendez dead in the street.

Police say the man appeared to have been shot to death.

They also located a second victim, identified as 29-year-old Manuel Saucedo, inside a vehicle which was parked in the intersection.

Saucedo was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to both men being shot.

At this time, no one has been arrested and no suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.

This is Oklahoma City 21st homicide of 2017.