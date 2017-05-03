Remembering the May 3, 1999 tornado outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - It has been 18 years since the May 3, 1999 tornado outbreak.

According to The National Severe Storms Laboratory, 74 tornadoes touched down across Oklahoma and Kansas in just less than 21 hours.

The strongest tornado reported was the F-5 that was on the ground for nearly 38 miles.

In its path: Chickasha, south Oklahoma City, Bridge Creek, Newcastle, Moore, Midwest City and Del City.

A total of 46 people died, with 40 from Oklahoma, and more than 800 were injured.

8,000 homes were destroyed with damages totaling nearly $1.5 billion.