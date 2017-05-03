× Oklahoma woman accused of spraying girlfriend with lighter fluid, setting her on fire

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is accused of setting her girlfriend on fire.

On April 20, a woman reported to the Enid Police Department that her sister had been involved in a domestic dispute with 33-year-old Sharenda Parks that resulted in her sister being set on fire and transported to Oklahoma City for treatment, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

The woman sustained “serious burns.” Documents state the woman suffered second and possibly third-degree burns to her torso and upper extremities.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that her girlfriend sprayed lighter fluid on her, lit a piece of paper and then threw it at her, causing the lighter fluid to ignite.

The victim reportedly told police that she wasn’t sure if Parks intentionally threw the lit paper at her, but said Parks had intentionally sprayed her with lighter fluid.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, when police questioned Parks about the incident, Parks said that she and her girlfriend got into an argument when her girlfriend became convinced Parks was cheating.

Parks told police that her girlfriend struck her in the face with a handgun, leaving a bruise under her eye. A police officer noted in his report that the bruise was “clearly visible.”

Parks said she left after she was allegedly assaulted and when she returned, she found her girlfriend in the shower because she was burned.

She denied having anything to do with her girlfriend’s burns and believes the woman set herself on fire, Parks told officials, according to the affidavit.

Parks was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Jail for felony counts of first-degree arson and maiming.