“She told me to take it off,” Deer Creek student dress coded for “Black Lives Matter” shirt

EDMOND, Okla. - Deer Creek High School students participated in a silent protest Wednesday.

Their drive comes from a student who got in trouble for wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt this week.

A letter sent to parents by the principal of Deer Creek High School says:

"It has been brought to our attention through student social media postings that some students may be planning to wear white or black shirts tomorrow in an effort to create division,” Deer Creek High School Principal Melissa Jordan said in an e-mail to parents. "Any behavior or action that has the potential to disrupt may result in disciplinary action."

The letter was prompted by a Snapchat post by Decoven Roberson, after he says he was “dress coded” for his "Black Lives Matter" shirt Tuesday.

NewsChannel 4 looked at the dress code and could not find any specific rules the sweatshirt violated.

Roberson says this is attire he wears all the time.

“I was hurt, so I posted something on my story, which they screen shot and posted on their story and so on,” Decoven Roberson, a high school junior said.

Some students planned to wear black shirts to rally behind their classmate Wednesday, however other students reacted in a different way.

“Some other kids took that as they do black, we do white or they`re wearing Trump which has nothing to do with it,” Roberson said.

The ACLU is concerned by the email sent by the principal.

"What the principal`s essentially done is attempted to chill the free speech rights of the students. By saying wearing black shirts to the school would be disruptive and then going on to say disruptive behavior can be punished,” Allie Shinn, Dir. External Affairs at ACLU said.

Officials say free speech rights could have been violated.

And that's how Roberson feels.

“This shirt kind of means a lot to me and she told me to take it off. And I told her it had nothing to do with race or anything like that. It`s just saying equality,” Roberson said.

Deer Creek School District referred us to a letter that was sent by the principal to the parents.

It said in part, “Deer Creek School`s practice has always been to educate all students in a safe and orderly environment. Our first priority for all students is that their school home is a place where all feel safe and respected. We want a student body that is inclusive and not divided."