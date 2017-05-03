× Sooners Take Bedlam and Big 12 Softball Title

Oklahoma’s softball team shut out Oklahoma State 3-0 on Wednesday night at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater to clinch their 6th straight Big 12 regular season championship and 10th in program history.

The Sooners broke a scoreless tie in the top of the 4th inning when Macey Hatfield singled to left field to score Shay Knighten.

OU added two more runs in the 5th inning, with Fale Aviu singling to score Kelsey Arnold and Nicole Mendes to make it 3-0.

The Cowgirls threatened in the bottom of the 6th inning, but OU second baseman Caleigh Clifton turned a double play to end the inning and keep OU’s lead at 3-0.

Paige Parker got the pitching win for the Sooners, going 5 and a third innings and striking out eight while giving up four hits.

Oklahoma improved to 45-8 on the season overall, 15-1 in the Big 12.

The Cowgirls dropped to 33-20 overall, 12-4 in the conference.

The two teams will continue the Bedlam series on Friday night at 6:00 in Norman, then finish the series Saturday, May 6 in Stillwater at 4:00.