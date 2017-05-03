Update: Victim, alleged shooter dead at Texas community college

IRVING, Texas – Authorities say two people are dead after a Dallas-area community college was put on lockdown following reports of an armed intruder.

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

Irving Police said on Twitter that there was an “active shooter.”

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

A message posted to the college’s Facebook page at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday says the facility is “still on intruder lockdown,” instructing students and faculty to “go to the nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police are on the scene.”

Around 1 p.m., Irving police announced that they discovered two bodies on the campus. Officials say it appears that one victim was killed and the alleged shooter committed suicide.