Two people in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash northwest Oklahoma City.

Late Tuesday night, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop near N.W. 10th and Ellison.

However, the driver reportedly refused to stop, leading police on a chase.

Police say a woman was taken into custody after got out of the vehicle near N.W. 10th and I-44.

The driver continued on and eventually crashed into power lines near 514 N Villa.

The driver was then taken into custody.

Neither alleged suspect has been identified at this time.