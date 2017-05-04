× 6-year-old girl back with mother after she was allegedly kidnapped by Oklahoma woman

SEMINOLE, Okla. – A 6-year-old girl is back with her mother after she was allegedly kidnapped by an Oklahoma woman.

On May 3rd, officers with the Seminole Police Department received information that a 6-year-old girl who had allegedly been abducted in Ada was at an unknown restaurant in Seminole.

Police say officers went to multiple restaurants across the town looking for the child.

Eventually, one officer found the child and Margaret Farrell parked at a McDonald’s.

Farrell was arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail for child stealing and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Police say the 6-year-old girl is back with her mother.