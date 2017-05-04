× Chickasha police trying to educate public on social media use after shooting rumors

CHICKASHA, Okla. — After a social media post stirs controversy following a shooting, police and city officials are hoping to educate the public about the proper ways to use social media.

On Monday night, Chickasha police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Ada Sipuel.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, a Chickasha resident took to Facebook saying she heard four people were shot in a drive-by shooting.

Residents tell NewsChannel 4 that rumors soon surfaced.

However, only one person had been shot following an altercation.

City officials and police are working on releasing something to the public about using social media in these types of incidents.