Dodgers Stop Skid, Win On Field Trip Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Dodgers snapped a four game losing steak with a win over the Colorado Springs Sox in front of a season-high, sell-out crowd in Thursday's 'Field Trip Day' matinee.

OKC won 6-2 and never trailed after getting out to a hot start.

The Dodgers led 6-0 after the third inning and held off the Sky Sox for the remainder of the game.

Willie Calhoun had two hits and scored two runs. Starting pitcher, Fabio Castillo held the Sky Sox to two hits and one run through five innings, and notched a season high eight strikeouts.

The Dodgers will be back in the Brick on May 5th for a 7:05 PM start. There will be Cinco De Mayo festivities and fireworks following the game.