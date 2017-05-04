Family members can’t find 16-month-old girl following mother’s arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A family in New Mexico is desperately searching for a 16-month-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Easter.

“It’s been over two weeks that this little baby has been unaccounted for,” a relative told KRQE.

Family members say Jesse Dickerson was arrested after allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint.

When she was taken into custody, relatives say 16-month-old December Dickerson was not with her.

With her mother in jail, relatives are concerned for the safety and well-being of the child.

“We have no idea whose care she’s in, if they’re legit people, if they’re criminals or not… nobody knows,” the relative said.

Albuquerque police say they have performed several welfare checks with no luck of the finding the girl.

December’s father was at a probation meeting on Wednesday, but wouldn’t tell family members where his daughter is.

KRQE reports that he was arrested in November for child abuse involving December. However, those charges were ultimately dismissed, meaning he still has legal rights to the child.