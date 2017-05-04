Family members, police searching for 15-year-old Oklahoma girl, 8-month-old baby

OKLAHOMA CITY – Family members and police in Oklahoma City are searching for a young teenager and her baby after she reportedly ran away from home.

On April 26, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of S.W. 2nd St. after family members called to report a teenager missing.

Authorities say 15-year-old Alyssa Ross allegedly ran way with her 8-month-old daughter, Adalyn.

The girl’s mother told police that when she arrived home from work, she found a note from Alyssa.

The note said that the teenager and the baby were safe and not to worry about them. It also said that she hopes that her mother will forgive her someday.

However, it did not give police any clues as to where the pair were going.

Family members say Alyssa did not take any clothes, electronics or any items for the baby.

“I immediately began to panic,” Kristie Davis, Alyssa’s mom, asked Dateline, according to NBC News. “She’s 15. She’s a child herself. She doesn’t have a car or drive. I had no idea where she would have gone.”

An ex-boyfriend told police that she called him and said that she loved him twice “which seemed out of the ordinary to him,” according to the police report.

Davis told Dateline that she is concerned for the safety of her daughter and granddaughter.

“It’s a terrifying world out there,” Davis said. “She’s so young. Something is very wrong here.”

Alyssa’s mom said that the teen was preparing to take the 8-month-old to get her monthly pictures done that day.

She had also been Snapchatting with her sister, but she stopped around 3:30, Davis told Dateline.

She said she immediately knew something might be wrong when returned to an empty home.

According to NBC News, Alyssa’s phone was missing, but the rest of her and Adalyn’s belongings were left in the home.

Oklahoma City police have ruled Alyssa’s disappearance as a voluntary runaway. At this time, they don’t believe the two are in any danger.

But Davis disagrees.

“I don’t understand why some people don’t believe this is so serious,” Davis said. “Alyssa is a child herself. She is just 15. She has a very young daughter with her. She doesn’t have any money or her things. Someone is with her, or has her, and they have to be hiding. This is a serious situation.”

Davis told Dateline that even Alyssa’s friends said she never mentioned running away.

“I’m just beside myself. We all are,” Davis told Dateline. “We just need her home. Whoever knows anything, just come forward. If you’re scared, it’s OK. Just help us bring her home safely.”

Alyssa is described as standing 5’4″ tall, weighing 115 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. Adalyn weighs 17 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call the Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers’ tip line at 405-235-7300 or leave an online tip at okccrimetips.com.