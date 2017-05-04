Happening Now: Firefighters rescuing riders stuck on roller coaster at Frontier City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Amusement park visitors were in for a scare on Thursday morning when a popular ride malfunctioned.

On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to Frontier City after a popular ride became stuck.

Initial reports indicated the Silver Bullet became stuck with riders in some of the carts.

Oklahoma City firefighters say no one was injured when the ride stopped.

Frontier City released the following statement to NewsChannel 4:

“At approximately 11:25 AM, the train on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at Frontier City stalled in a safe position on the lift. Due to the position of the stalled train, the back half of the cars were able to be evacuated by park personnel. The fire department had to be called to evacuate the guests in the front cars. Guest safety is Frontier City’s top priority. As soon as each guest has been evacuated from the Silver Bullet, a thorough investigation into the reason the ride stalled will take place.”

This is the second time in less than a year that the Silver Bullet has become stuck on the tracks.

In June of 2016, , the Silver Bullet at Frontier City stalled about 100 feet from the ground.

At the time, the Oklahoma Department of Labor said the Silver Bullet suffered a “momentary power drop that caused a sensor fault.”

TAC 2 -11501 N I-35 service rd-Assist frontier city-helping people off 2 roller coaster cars that are stuck beyond the catwalk. no injuries — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2017