Health officials: Flu death toll across Oklahoma stands at 96

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma medical officials say the death toll from the flu virus this season stands at 96.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that no Oklahomans died from the flu virus within the last week.

However, officials say that the total number of deaths rose by three due to late reports.

Officials say five people were hospitalized with symptoms of the virus within the last week.

The department’s data show that 67 of the deaths occurred in patients who were 65-years-old or older. Eighteen deaths occurred in those between 50 and 64-years-old, while eight deaths occurred in patients between 18 and 49-years-old.

One child between the ages of 5 and 17-years-old died earlier in the season, and two patients who were up to 4-years-old also died from the flu.

Flu season usually continues across the Sooner State until the end of May.