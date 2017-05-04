“I’ll have just as much fun as the kids will,” New fad is spinning out of control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - The long line looks more like Black Friday than May 4th.

Customers are all waiting outside JDR Discount Electronics for a fidget spinner.

The toy is quickly becoming the "Cabbage Patch Kid" of 2017.

Store owner, Rob McClure, said he sold his inventory in just a couple of hours.

"We usually only have this during the Christmas holiday," he said.

Children and grown-ups have also caught fidget fever.

"I did buy one for myself. I'll have just as much fun as the kids will," said parent Christine Pacheco.

It's a fun toy but also a useful tool. Parents and teachers say they're beneficial for kids living with learning disabilities.

"I have a son who has ADHD. He plays with it and it seems to help him," said Veronica McMaster.

But these hand held spinners are also becoming a classroom distraction.

"One of my students brought them in there and I said, if I saw it again I'd have to take it. If they had a doctor's note and needed it, I would allow it. Other than that. I think they need to stay at home," said Substitute teacher Christy Durrett.

Deer Creek Administrators told NewsChannel 4, they provide fidgets for students with special learning needs.

Other children are strongly encouraged to leave the toys at home.