Nice weather is on the way!

Highs today will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, about 10 degrees below normal.

Winds will be strong out of the north under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

There will be stronger winds and more clouds in eastern Oklahoma.

Our warming trend picks up tomorrow with highs in the 70s with a gradually decreasing north wind.

This weekend will be warm, sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s!

The pleasant weather will continue through early next week before our next storm system moves in Wednesday.

Severe weather will be possible for western Oklahoma next Wednesday with a better chance for statewide rain Wednesday night through Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates!