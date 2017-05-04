× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly setting woman’s apartment on fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after allegedly setting a woman’s apartment on fire when she refused his sexual advances.

On May 3, officers responded to an apartment fire in the 7200 block of Melrose Lane.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw 33-year-old Charlie Smith, adding that he smelled of alcohol and gasoline.

At that point, authorities say a woman yelled that Smith was the one who set her apartment on fire. Officers noticed that the victim’s front door and door frame had been burned in a fire that was started by gasoline in a one-liter bottle, the arrest affidavit states.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she and Smith had been drinking but Smith became angry when she said she would not have sex with him.

She says he left the apartment and then heard a noise at the front door.

When the victim opened the door, she saw a one-liter bottle on the ground fueling a fire around the door.

Investigators soon learned that Smith allegedly went to a nearby gas station and bought $1 worth of gasoline and filled up a one-liter bottle.

Smith was arrested on one complaint of first-degree arson.