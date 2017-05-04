× Oklahoma State Welcomes Back Chad Weiberg

Oklahoma State University’s athletic department announced the hiring of Chad Weiberg as its new Deputy Director of Athletics on Thursday.

Weiberg is a 1994 graduate of OSU and has spent the last two years in the athletic department at Texas Tech in a similar capacity.

Weiberg worked in the OSU athletic department or at the university from 1995 to 2004, before working in the Kansas State athletic department for the next 11 years.

“I’m grateful to Coach (Mike) Holder and President (Burns) Hargis for the opportunity to come home to OSU, join this team and be part of building on the history of success and winning that has been established here,” Weiberg said. “I look forward to reconnecting with long-time friends, building new relationships and introducing my family to the great people of OSU and the Stillwater community.”

Weiberg is a strong contender to take over for OSU athletic director Mike Holder when he retires.

“We are excited to bring Chad back home,” said OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder. “He has had success everywhere he has been. We know that Oklahoma State University means something to him. He’s familiar with us and how we do things and our history, but he also brings a perspective from the outside, which will help us as we continue to explore ways to improve what we do.”

According to OSU’s press release on his hiring, Weiberg’s background is mostly in fundraising and development.