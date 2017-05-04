× Police: Woman allegedly steals car key after friend tries to stop her from driving under the influence

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman was taken into custody after allegedly stealing from a friend who was trying to prevent her from driving under the influence.

On May 3, officers were called to the 3200 block of S.W. 17th St. regarding an alleged assault.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had allegedly been assaulted by her friend, 35-year-old Chinique Foy.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said she had been at a bar with Foy and drove her home. Once they got to Foy’s house, the victim said that they had a couple of beers and Foy began asking for her car key.

“[The victim] stated she refused because she knew [Foy] had been smoking PCP and did not want her driving her car. [The victim] stated [Foy] became very angry and they began arguing,” the arrest affidavit claims.

When the victim still refused to hand over her car key, Foy allegedly began punching her in the head, pulling her hair and pushing her.

After the victim was knocked to the ground, she says Foy grabbed the car key from her pocket.

Foy was arrested on a complaint of robbery by force.