Sister of Oklahoma man killed in gruesome murder speaks out

DUNCAN, Okla. – The sister of an Oklahoma man who was killed in a gruesome murder is speaking out on her brother’s death.

Over the weekend, 64-year-old Cecil Jackson was reported missing to the Duncan Police Department, according to the Duncan Banner.

When authorities went to Jackson’s home to investigate, they found his body wrapped up inside a dumpster in the backyard, KSWO reports.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old James King, was later found and reportedly confessed to the murder.

Jackson’s family told KSWO that King was a homeless man who Jackson had been letting stay at his home.

Marilyn Idlebird, the victim’s sister, said King beat Jackson to death while he slept. She said King then put Jackson’s body in the trash and went to pawn some of the man’s belongings.

“I know that we all have to go but I think it would’ve been easier if it had been medically related and natural causes but murder? I can’t stomach it,” Idlebird said. “That’s the part that I can’t stomach.”

Idlebird said one of the hardest parts of her brother’s death was going to the funeral home and being told that she couldn’t see her brother because of the condition his body is in.

King was booked into the Stephens County Jail where he faces a charge of murder in the first-degree.

Jackson’s family has set up a GoFundMe page hoping to raise money to give him a proper burial.