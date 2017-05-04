Two people reportedly injured after drive-by shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have been injured after a drive-by shooting at a convenience store in Bricktown Thursday evening.
Officials are near the scene of E Reno Ave. and S Lincoln Blvd.
Police do not have a suspect description right now.
Northbound Lincoln Blvd. is closed near the scene.
Officials recommend avoiding the area while they investigate.
NewsChannel 4 has a crew on the way.
#BREAKING 2 people reportedly shot in a drive-by at Reno & Lincoln on the eastern side of Bricktown. @NewsKelsey is headed there now. @kfor
— Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) May 5, 2017
Avoid Reno and Lincoln in Bricktown while authorities investigate a drive-by double shooting. Northbound Lincoln is closed. @kfor
— Phil Roder (@PhilRoder) May 5, 2017