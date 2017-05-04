Two people reportedly injured after drive-by shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have been injured after a drive-by shooting at a convenience store in Bricktown Thursday evening.

Officials are near the scene of E Reno Ave. and S Lincoln Blvd.

Police do not have a suspect description right now.

Northbound Lincoln Blvd. is closed near the scene.

Officials recommend avoiding the area while they investigate.

NewsChannel 4 has a crew on the way.

