Two people reportedly injured after drive-by shooting in Bricktown

Posted 7:07 pm, May 4, 2017, by , Updated at 07:09PM, May 4, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have been injured after a drive-by shooting at a convenience store in Bricktown Thursday evening.

Officials are near the scene of E Reno Ave. and S Lincoln Blvd.

Police do not have a suspect description right now.

Northbound Lincoln Blvd. is closed near the scene.

Officials recommend avoiding the area while they investigate.

