University of Texas stabbing victim asks student to call his mom as he was dying

AUSTIN, Texas – Lori Brown says she never got a chance to say goodbye to her son.

Harrison Brown died on Monday after being stabbed on the campus of the University of Texas.

Just three minutes before that deadly attack, Lori says Harrison called her to talk about his day.

“He was filling me in on what he was doing. He said he had just played basketball. He always called me ‘mama,” Lori told KXAN. “He was gonna get something to eat at a food truck.”

Just a few minutes after hanging up the phone, she was surprised when the caller ID said that Harrison was calling her back. However, it wasn’t Harrison on the other end of the line.

“And she said, ‘Are you Harrison’s mom?’ And you could tell there was something bad going on at the other end,” Lori said.

The girl said that was walking into the gym when she met Harrison, who was bleeding from his chest.

“She was coming out of the door- he was holding his hand over his chest and there was blood coming out of his chest. He had held the phone out and said, ‘Call my mom,” Lori said.

Sadly, Harrison died from the injuries he sustained during the attack. Three other students were injured in the random attack.