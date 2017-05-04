“You have to work very hard,” Kindergartners take field trip to Oklahoma school thanks to college students

BETHANY, Okla. – Students in a Southern Nazarene University classroom are looking young!

Well, that’s because they’re just kindergartners from Council Grove Elementary in the Western Heights school district.

So, why are they on a college campus at such an early age? Because it’s never too early to start thinking about the future!

Teacher Jana Pennock helped organize the exciting day.

“A lot of our students might not really understand the concept of high school yet. But we want them to know that after they graduate high school there’s something else that they go on and they can do,” said Pennock, a Kindergarten teacher at Council Grove Elementary.

Two students from Southern Nazarene University played an important role in getting the kids onto campus.

They wrote a grant to the Target Corporation to get money needed to fund the field trip for the kindergartners.

“In order to write it, we had to look at statistics from Council Grove Elementary and then as well as putting that together with working with SNU,” said Emma Wright, a freshman at SNU.

The kindergartners were enthusiastic and all smiles on the campus.

“You have to work very hard at college. And study hard stuff,” said Riley Nooner, a Kindergartner at Council Grove Elementary.

They got a science lesson, an art lesson, and they absorbed a lot of information.

Ms. Pennock and the teachers at Council Grove want their students to think big and think about college and the future.

