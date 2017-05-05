18-year-old Oklahoma woman’s body found in submerged car

VERA, Okla. – Firefighters in a small Oklahoma town say their nerves were shaken after responding to a submerged car in a creek.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, a driver noticed a car submerged in a creek in Vera.

Immediately, the Owens and Company Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and began working to help pull the car to safety.

They had no idea there was the body of a young woman inside the vehicle.

“In this job, you try to prepare for everything. And it kinda starts from the kind of call so when you get that initial call of a car off into the water, you’re not expecting something so tragic,” Chief Todd Owens, with the Owens and Company Volunteer Fire Department, told KJRH.”You don’t have time to get that mindset.”

With the help of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, firefighters discovered the body of 18-year-old Nikki Winton.

OHP officials say Winton was driving a 1995 Honda Civic along 3900 Rd. when she failed to negotiate the curve. Investigators say she slammed into a tree, which sent her car into the creek.