4 the Weekend: Enjoy the arts and train rides!

The weather this weekend will be much better than the last!

It’s a great night to get outside for “First Friday on the Paseo.”

This is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and more than 80 artists in 22 galleries will participate.

It’s fun to stroll and enjoy art, refreshments, and live music in one of our city’s oldest and trendiest neighborhoods.

And speaking of art, it’s time for the Edmond Arts Festival tonight and Saturday in downtown Edmond.

120 artist booths will feature jewelry, sculpture, pottery and art.

There are children’s activities and some great food vendors for this free event.

The National Train Day Celebration is going on at the Oklahoma Railway Museum on Saturday.

There are train rides but in addition, there will be a moon bounce and miniature golf, as well as plenty of train exhibitors.

This is free to attend, although the train rides do cost money.

$5 for children and $12 for those 13 and up.