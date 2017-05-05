× 73-year-old Oklahoma woman reported missing

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a 73-year-old Oklahoma woman who was reported missing.

Police say Carole Kirkpatrick was last seen in the 400 block of N.W. 4th in Wilburton, Okla.

On social media, family members said Kirkpatrick hasn’t been heard from since Monday.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for the woman on Friday.

Kirkpatrick may be driving a 2009 white Saturn Outlook with the Oklahoma license plate, BOG737.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact authorities.