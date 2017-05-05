Adorable! Oklahoma game warden, firefighter team up to rescue tiny owlet

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. – An adorable owlet was rescued from a flooded creek thanks to the quick actions of an Oklahoma game warden.

A concerned citizen called for help after spotting a baby owl stranded on a piece of driftwood near Oologah Lake.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says Oklahoma Game Warden Joe Alexander responded to the call.

When he arrived, he realized the water was too high for him to wade out and reach the owlet.

Instead, a local firefighter got his boat and the pair was able to reach the stranded owlet.

The tiny bird was taken to Wild Heart Ranch for evaluation and rehabilitation.