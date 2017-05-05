× Bengals Owner Writes Letter in Support of Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown wrote a letter to the team’s fans published in the Cincinnati Enquirer on Friday, supporting the team’s selection of controversial former Sooner running back Joe Mixon in the NFL Draft last week.

Brown wrote, in part: “In making our decision, we took a risk. In this case, the risk has an upside as well as a downside. We believe Joe has put this behind him and that he can turn into the player and community member that creates a plus for Cincinnati. We are going to do everything in our power to make this happen. Our hope is that time will prove that this opportunity is deserved, and perhaps—if given a chance—Joe can write a chapter in Cincinnati sports history that both he and Cincinnati can be proud of.”

One Cincinnati television station called for fans to boycott the Bengals because they drafted Mixon.

Mixon was suspended one year from Oklahoma’s football team after punching Amelia Molitor in a Norman restaurant in the summer of 2014.

The surveillance video of the incident has sparked debate and controversy over Mixon and his professional future.