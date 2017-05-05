× District attorney asks for case involving Tishomingo teacher to be reassigned

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A district attorney says he wants to recuse himself from a high-profile case involving a former Tishomingo teacher.

State agents arrested 48-year-old Shelley Jo Duncan in September after she was accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor.

At the time of her arrest, Duncan worked as an English teacher at an alternative education high school with Tishomingo Public Schools.

According to court documents, Duncan allegedly told the victim: “I’m glad you love your mom so much. One of the many reasons I love you.”

When the boy replied his mom was “[his] world,” investigators say Duncan responded: “Probably the hottest thing u’ve ever said. Nothing hotter than a man that takes care of his mom.”

Ultimately, it was the child’s mother who alerted police about Duncan.

“I want to protect my son and any other children that are going to be after him. This isn’t something that just goes away. This isn’t a crush. This is a sickness. This is a disease. This is a problem that is not going to stop until it’s made to stop,” the victim’s mother told NewsChannel 4.

According to court documents, the boy told police Duncan was concerned about the consequences of her alleged actions.

“She knew it was wrong, and that she could go to prison,” the boy said, adding that she didn’t want her mugshot on the news, according to the affidavit. “She told him not to tell anyone because it could ruin a lot of stuff, such as: her relationship with him, her relationship with her kids and her job.”

In April, Duncan was officially charged with one count of lewd acts with a child.

Now, the district attorney involved in the case is asking to recuse himself.

KXII reports that District Attorney Craig Ladd has asked Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to reassign the case to someone else.

Ladd says that Duncan is a close friend to a member of his staff in Johnston County.