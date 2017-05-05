Family of boy decapitated on water slide receives $20 million settlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - A fun outing turned into unimaginable heartbreak for the family of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab in August of last year when he was believed to be decapitated by a safety net attached to the 17-story slide he was riding at a Kansas water park.

Riders could reach speeds of 50 miles-per-hour soaring down the slide. Caleb's ride was the last before the slide was closed forever.

Although a settlement was previously announced, court documents, obtained by the Kansas City Star newspaper, now reveal the amount at nearly $20 million, paid by multiple parties, including SVV 1 and KC Water Park, both of which are associated with the Schlitterbahn Water Park, along with the general contractor, the manufacturer of the raft carrying Caleb, and a safety consultant for the slide.

Though no one can put a value on human life, the Kansas City Star reports that the settlement is believed to be the largest in the region in a wrongful death case involving a minor.

The water slide has been closed since Caleb's death on August 7th, 2016.

Schlitterbahn officials say the slide, touted as the tallest in the world, will be torn down as soon as the deconstruction is approved by a judge.

The slide has been left intact until now because it has been the center of a court case.

Rep. Scott Schwab, Caleb's father, is a Republican in the Kansas House who successfully received bipartisan support for stricter regulations at Kansas amusement parks.