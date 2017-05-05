Fourth man arrested in connection to brutal murder of man shot 36 times in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The fourth suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a Guthrie man was arrested Friday afternoon.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Jashawn Bracey Perry was arrested in Oklahoma County.

On Tuesday, the arrest warrant was issued after Joseph Angelo, 24, was found shot 36 times outside of a home in Guthrie in his face and torso.

Back in April, a warrant affidavit stated that Rachel Smith, 23, who lived in the home where Angelo was murdered, had been involved in a drug deal a few hours earlier that night.

She told police that she drove three black men to another home in Guthrie, where the men tried to rob the homeowner of marijuana.

A few hours later after the robbery occurred, Smith said she was with Angelo at her home when he decided to walk home.

After Angelo went outside, Smith said she heard gunshots ring out on her porch.

Witnesses say they saw three people running from the home after the shooting occurred.

Authorities have arrested three other suspects in connection to Angelo’s murder: Reggie Dewayne Smith, Derrick Eugene Smith, and Frederic Veasley.

All four suspects have been charged with first-degree murder.