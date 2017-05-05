Get ready for a beautiful weekend, Oklahoma!

Get ready for a beautiful weekend!

This weekend will make up for last weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures.

This afternoon will be mild in the mid 70s with lighter winds out of the northwest under sunny skies.

Lows tonight will drop to the upper 40s under starry skies.

Temperatures will finally climb above normal with highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.

Winds will range from 10-15 mph, picking up in western Oklahoma.

Sunday will be even warmer in the mid 80s as a south breeze returns.

Our next storm system moves in Wednesday bringing a chance for severe storms in western Oklahoma.

There is a better chance for widespread rain with a front Thursday.

This system is still 5 days out so stay tuned for updates.

Have a wonderful weekend and don’t forget the sunscreen and shades!