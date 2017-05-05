× Man who sexually abused 6-year-old girl faces 30 years in prison

KENTON COUNTY, KY – A man who performed oral sex on a 6-year-old girl was found guilty and is now facing 30 years in prison.

It all started back in July 2015 when a witness told police that she saw 59-year-old Benjamin Rochat “sexually abuse the child the day before reporting it.”

A saliva sample was taken from the victim’s underwear from the night of the assault, and officials matched the DNA back to Rochat.

According to prosecutors, Rochat, who was also a truck driver, was not in Kentucky at the time of the warrant being issued.

Authorities found him in Illinois after tracking his cell phone location.

He was then arrested and brought back to Kentucky.

The trial began in April. According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, during a forensic interview, the little girl was unable to speak and answer questions.

On the defense side, a witness, Rochat’s ex-wife, said he was in Michigan when the assault occurred.

But a detective said after searching Rochat’s phone, he was in Kentucky at the time, not Michigan.

His sentence will be imposed on June 26.

30 years in prison was recommended by the jury.