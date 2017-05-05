× Oklahoma City church helping storm victims with grocery giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY – After severe storms moved through the state this past weekend, many residents were left without power.

At this point, officials say almost 900 homes are still without power.

As a result, several families lost hundreds of dollars worth of food that spoiled in their refrigerators. Organizations say they don’t want any family to have to choose between buying more groceries or paying bills.

The East Sixth Street Christian Church is planning to help those in need this Saturday with the help of hue-MANITY.

Organizers say they will be providing groceries to families who were affected by the storm, or anyone who needs food.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the food is gone.

East Sixth Street Christian Church is located at 1139 N.E. 6th St. in Oklahoma City.

If you would like to help, you may bring non-perishable food and items to make a healthy meal to the church on Saturday morning. Volunteers who want to help with the distribution are asked to be at the church by 9:30 a.m.