Oklahoma City police searching for man accused of breaking into home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say they were called to a home in the 7100 block of N.W. 7th St. regarding a break-in.

Surveillance photos from the home’s security system show a shirtless man ringing the doorbell before allegedly breaking into the home.

However, officials say the homeowner was home at the time and confronted the alleged burglar, causing him to run away.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.