Oklahoma game warden rescues bald eagles, owl trapped in storm debris

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A few birds of prey are getting the help they need following the actions of an Oklahoma game warden.

On Saturday, Game Warden Mark Murray was off-duty and was traveling with his wife when he noticed some large trees that were damaged by the severe storms.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says Murray knew the trees held a bald eagle’s nest, so he decided to make sure none of the birds were injured.

After walking 3/4 mile through a flooded field, Murray and his wife were able to find and rescue one eaglet and an adult bald eagle.

A post on the department’s Facebook page claims the couple used their coats to secure the birds.

In addition to the eagles, Murray also round an owlet that was pinned in the downed limbs.

Officials say all of the birds were transported to licensed rehabilitation centers for treatment.