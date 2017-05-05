Oklahoma liquor stores coming together after being targeted by same alleged thief

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A suspected thief was captured on a store’s surveillance cameras after he was seen swiping a bottle of Crown Royal.

This week, D&J Liquors in Broken Arrow says it was targeted by an alleged thief.

Employees tell FOX 23 that two men walked into the store, and one of them immediately headed for the Crown Royal.

“It’s like he didn’t even care I was standing next to him,” Michael Moore, owner of D&J Liquors, said.

The minute Moore turned his back, surveillance cameras captured the alleged suspect putting a bottle of Crown Royal in his jacket.

Following the alleged theft, the store posted the surveillance video on Facebook and received an overwhelming response.

Several other liquor stores in the area say they have been targeted by the same man.

After the video made the rounds on Facebook, a parole officer called D&J Liquors to identify the alleged suspects. Now, Broken Arrow police are investigating the case.