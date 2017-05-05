× Silver Alert issued for missing man in southwest Oklahoma

FREDERICK, Okla. – A silver alert was issued Friday night for a missing 55-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Dewane Kersh who was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and tennis shoes.

He wast last seen in a blue 1996 Ford Ranger with the Oklahoma plate BWJ275 in Frederick around 10 p.m.

Kersh is a diabetic who is without his medication.

Police say he is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call the Kiowa County Sheriff Office at 580-726-3265.