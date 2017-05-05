× Sooners Take Game 2 of Bedlam Softball

Oklahoma’s 7th-ranked softball team got a pair of home runs from Shay Knighten to beat Oklahoma State 6-2 and take the second game of the Bedlam series on Friday night at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

Knighten added to a 3-0 lead with a two-run home run in the second inning to make it 5-0 Sooners.

OSU responded with an RBI double from Alex Edinger in the third to get on the board.

Knighten then hit a solo home run in the 4th inning to make it 6-2.

OU won their 15th straight game in the Bedlam series, tying their longest streak ever in the series.

It was the Sooners’ 20th straight win over OSU in Norman as well.

Oklahoma improved to 46-8, 16-1 in conference play.

The Cowgirls fell to 33-21, 12-5 in the Big 12.

The two teams finish the three-game series and regular season on Saturday, May 6, at 4:00 at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.