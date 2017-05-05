Students stuck on roller coaster at Frontier City talk about frightening experience

OKLAHOMA CITY – Students who were stuck on the popular ride at Frontier City are now speaking about the frightening experience.

Around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to Frontier City after a popular ride became stuck.

Officials with the amusement park say the Silver Bullet roller coaster stalled in a safe position on the lift.

Due to the position of the stalled ride, the back half of the cars were able to be evacuated by park personnel.

The fire department was called to help evacuate the guests in the front cars.

TAC 2 Update – 11501 N I-35 service rd-Assist frontier city – 4 people remain trapped in the front car-we are putting harnesses on them now. pic.twitter.com/X9hv5TehTh — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2017

TAC 2 Update – 11501 N I-35 service rd-Assist frontier city – 1 person left to remove from the rollercoaster. pic.twitter.com/vlgOBRhEV5 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2017

Firefighters put safety harnesses on the people who remained in the front three cars to help get the students to safety.

After nearly two hours, all of the passengers were rescued.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

TAC 2 Update – 11501 N I-35 -Assist frontier city – Revised number – Frontier City removed 7 and OKCFD removed 12. All safe on the ground. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2017

Now, three students who were stuck on the ride are talking about the experience.

“I started freaking out. I had a panic attack while we were still up there,” Maddie Buchmann, A Geronimo student, said. “Georgia was trying to calm me down, Caroline was in the background trying to calm me down, but it didn’t work and it ended up being worse.”

The student told KSWO that she covered her face so that she wouldn’t have to see what was below her.

Before the getting on the ride, Georgia Neff was trying to sit in the front.

“I wanted to be in the front,” Neff said. “But then I got in the middle, and whenever it stopped, I was like ‘thank God I’m in the middle.'”

Caroline Morales told KSWO that it was her first time riding a roller coaster.

At first, Morales said she thought nothing of the ordeal.

“Until like a few minutes I was like ‘are we supposed to get out or yeah, okay, we’re stuck,’” Caroline said. “We’re stuck for sure.”

After a while, Morales said she was ready for it all to be over.

“I was like ‘please get me off,’” she said. “I want to get off.”

When they got off the ride, Neff said their classmates started asking them about the experience.

“Every single kid in our class started talking to us,” Neff said. “They were like ‘WOW! You got stuck up there? Really?’ And then we were like yup.”

Frontier City released the following statement to NewsChannel 4 regarding the incident:

“Frontier City and the Oklahoma Department of Labor are conducting a thorough investigation of the Silver Bullet roller coaster after its train stalled in a safe position on the lift Thursday morning. All guests were safely evacuated by 1:15 p.m. The Silver Bullet’s safety system reacted exactly as it was designed to do in the event that a full cycle cannot take place. The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will be closed until the investigation is complete.”

Labor Commissioner Melissa McLawhorn Houston released the following statement regarding the Silver Bullet evacuation:

“As soon as we were notified, the Oklahoma Department of Labor began investigating the cause of this morning’s incident and temporarily shut down the Silver Bullet ride. After a thorough investigation, Oklahoma Department of Labor inspectors will complete a comprehensive inspection of the ride and ensure all safety standards are being met before the ride is operational again. As always, we appreciate Frontier City’s commitment to their guests’ safety and for efficiently executing their emergency plan. We also appreciate the quick response and assistance of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.”

This is the second time in less than a year that the Silver Bullet has become stuck on the tracks.

In June of 2016, , the Silver Bullet at Frontier City stalled about 100 feet from the ground.

At the time, the Oklahoma Department of Labor said the Silver Bullet suffered a “momentary power drop that caused a sensor fault.”