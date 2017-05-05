Widow wants changes to rural highway in Oklahoma after tragic accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crosses on Highway 81, just south of Minco, are a constant reminder for loved ones of Casey Turner and Anne Steele, who died one year ago.

Turner's widow is now speaking out about what she considers a major problem on the stretch of highway.

“I had known him since high school. We have two kids together, two boys just as ornery as Casey,” Jeniece Bridgforth said.

He also served as a youth soccer coach for years until tragedy struck.

He and a family friend were traveling southbound on the highway last April when the unexpected happened.

“Somebody from the northbound lane tried to pass someone else, so they end up in his southbound lane. He`s face to face with them in the fog and has to take evasive action,” Bridgforth said.

She says both died on impact. The other driver involved has still never been found.

Bridgforth and her family created a memorial so no one will forget them.

“We go out there very often. We go out there probably twice a month,” she said.

Yesterday another cross was laid out.

This time just down the street after a pickup truck veered hitting a service truck crashed. One person died.

While they don`t know why the driver veered, Bridgforth is reminded of the way her husband died.

“We take that drive a lot and one of the things we really notice is the frequency of the improper passing,” Bridgforth said.

NewsChannel 4 talked with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

They say they haven't had reports of any increases in that area, but do see an average of 80 accidents a year involving people crossing in a no passing zone.

"They teach you that stuff. It's that yellow line in the middle of the road. It's going to be a solid yellow line. If you have that line you cannot pass,” Lt. Kera Philippi said.

And Bridgforth wants to make sure people realize how important it is to pay attention.

“I think people need to pay attention to what they're doing and realize just shaving a minute off of your trip to work, I don't know. It's just not worth it,” Bridgforth said.