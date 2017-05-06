× Always Dreaming wins 2017 Kentucky Derby Race

Always Dreaming, ridden by John Velazquez, finished first in the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Louisville’s Churchill Downs.

Velazquez also rode Animal Kingdom across the line first in the 2011 Derby.

The unofficial winning time was 2:03.59.

Lookin At Lee finished in second place, and Battle of Midway rounded out the top three.

Churchill Downs officials say attendance for the Kentucky Derby was 158,070.

That’s the seventh-largest crowd in the race’s 143-year history.

It’s rained on and off Saturday, making for muddy conditions on the track and puddles on the pavement.

The weather challenged fashionable fans to party in multiple conditions, with moments of sunshine, too.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 20 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 10 at Belmont Park.