Fire destroys home in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - A fire destroyed a rural home Saturday afternoon and sent several crews scrambling to douse the flames.

The fire happened along Becker Road just a few miles south of I-40. Multiple crews responded to the blaze, including Oklahoma City, Little Axe and Norman.

“I arrived on scene and it had heavy smoke and flames out of the A and the D side of the structure and when my engine got on the scene, we started fire attack," said Chief Allen Schneider with the Little Axe Fire Department.

Crews say the fire started in the kitchen and the family made it out safely.