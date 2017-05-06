Get outside this weekend! Sunny, beautiful weather expected!

Get ready for a beautiful weekend!

This weekend will make up for last weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures.

Look for mostly sunny skies this weekend with lows 40s and 50s and highs in the 80s.

Lighter south winds on Saturday with stronger south winds on Sunday.

Cant’ rule out some showers and t’storms way out west across the western OK Panhandle Sunday but otherwise it’s severe clear!

Expecting a pattern change with our next chance for severe weather this next Wednesday into Thursday.

Long way down the road but this time of year it’s just a matter of time.