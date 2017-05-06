Like mother, like daughter: Teen wears mom’s prom dress 22 years later

HILLIARD, Ohio — An Ohio teen wore her mom’s prom dress to the big dance and it was a huge hit.

Ally Johnson, 18, recently wore the gown to her school’s prom in Hilliard, Ohio. Her mom wore it to the prom in 1995.

Ally said the dress didn’t need a single alteration. “I tried it on and it fit perfectly. I just loved it from the second I tried it on,” she told TODAY Style.

She tweeted a photo of her mom in the dress, then her in the dress all of these years later, and said, “Proud to wear my mom’s prom dress 22 years later.”

Proud to wear my moms prom dress 22 years later ❤👯 #Prom2017 pic.twitter.com/Qj8MuOzMMt — ally johnson (@AllyJohnson11) April 24, 2017

Ally’s mom, Lori Johnson, 39, said she found the dress at a vintage store. Ally said people were shocked when they found out she was wearing her mom’s dress.

Now, she just may pass it on to the next generation.