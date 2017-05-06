Mark your calendars! Cici’s Pizza offering free buffet for all teachers, school staff

Cici’s Pizza will be honoring teachers and school staff on Tuesday, May 9, for National Teacher Appreciation Day, by providing a free adult buffet from 11 a.m. to close.

“Teaching is one of our most noble professions, and in keeping with our heritage of serving our communities, we want to show our appreciation to these educators,” said Cicis CEO Darin Harris. “On May 9, we will honor them the best way we know how – with a free buffet and a sincere word of thanks for their tireless efforts to prepare America’s youth for the future. We are looking forward to serving these unsung heroes, just as they serve our communities every day.”

The offer is open teachers and administrative staff with proof of a valid school ID.

Drinks are not included and the offer may not be combined with any other coupon, discount or promotion.

Click here to view participating locations.