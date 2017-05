OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC Balloon Festival will be returning to Oklahoma City in August 2017!

There will be around 40 balloons, retail vendors, food and drinks, night glows each night, a 5K run, and much more!

The festival will be from August 30 through September 4 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It will be held at the Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex at 3501 N.E. 10th Street in Oklahoma City.

The festival itself is free and all you’ll have to pay for is parking!

Tickets will be available soon.